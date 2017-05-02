Havells India's board meeting on May 12, 2017

In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th May, 2017, Friday, at the Corporate Office of the Company at QRG Towers, 2D, Sector – 126, Expressway, Noida (UP) 201 304, inter alia, for the following agenda:- (1) to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017; and (2) to recommend Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE