you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells India's board meeting on May 12, 2017

It is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th May, 2017, Friday, at the Corporate Office of the Company at QRG Towers, 2D, Sector – 126, Expressway, Noida (UP) 201 304.

Havells India's board meeting on May 12, 2017
In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th May, 2017, Friday, at the Corporate Office of the Company at QRG Towers, 2D, Sector – 126, Expressway, Noida (UP) 201 304, inter alia, for the following agenda:- (1) to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017; and (2) to recommend Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

