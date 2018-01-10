Havells India to consider Q3 results on January 22, 2018

In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 22nd January, 2018, Monday, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.
In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 22nd January, 2018, Monday, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE