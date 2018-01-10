Havells India to consider Q3 results on January 22, 2018

In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 22nd January, 2018, Monday, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE