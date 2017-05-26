Hatsun Agro: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., 25th May, 2017, has approved the following:1.Board's Report together with its Annexures, Corporate Governance Report, MDA Report and BRR Report for FY 2016-2017.2.Approved the Cost Audit Report and the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-2017.3.Convening of the 32nd AGM of the Company on Monday, the 24th July, 2017 at 10.00 A.M.4.Approval of the notice convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and authorized Mr. S.Narayan, Company Secretary to issue the same.5.Closure of Share Transfer Books from 22nd July, 2017 to 24th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.6.The notice of 32nd AGM to be sent to all those shareholders, who holds shares in the Company as on 09th June, 2017.7. Fixation of cut-off date as 17th July, 2017,to cast their vote electronically or otherwise at the 32nd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE