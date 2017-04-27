Hatsun Agro: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 27th April, 2017, has approved the following decisions :- 1.Subject to relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder and with the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved to recommend to the Shareholders, the appointment of M/s.Deliotte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants as New Statutory Auditors of the company for a period of five financial years due to expiry of term of current Statutory Auditors M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Associates, LLP. As per provisions of section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules thereunder, the term of the current Statutory Auditors M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Associates, LLP expires by the conclusion of the forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company (AGM for the year ended 31.03.2017). 2. Subject to relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder and with the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of a new Cost Audit Firm M/s.Ramachandran & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Regd No.000799) for the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18 to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s.STR & Associates, Cost Accountants. 3. With the recommendations of the Audit Committee the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M/s.Dhanapal & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for FY 2017-2018. 4. With the recommendations of the Audit Committee the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M/s. D.Muthunarayanan & Co., as Internal Auditors for FY 2017-2018.Source : BSE