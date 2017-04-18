App
Apr 18, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro to consider dividend

The Board to consider the proposal of declaration of Second Interim Dividend at their meeting scheduled to be held on 27th April 2017

The Board to consider the proposal of declaration of Second Interim Dividend at their meeting scheduled to be held on 27th April 2017. The Second Interim Dividend for FY 2016-17, if declared, will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as on 08.05.2017. (Record Date – 8th May, 2017).The Second Interim Dividend, if declared, will be paid on or before 16.05.2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

