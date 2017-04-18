Hatsun Agro's board meeting on April 27, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 27th April, 2017 at 03.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company to consider inter-alia, 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. The proposal for declaration of Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE