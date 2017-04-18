App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro's board meeting on April 27, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 27th April, 2017 at 03.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Hatsun Agro's board meeting on April 27, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 27th April, 2017 at 03.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company to consider inter-alia, 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. The proposal for declaration of Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.