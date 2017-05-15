Hathway Bhawani's board meeting on May 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to consider and approve inter–alia the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05,2016Source : BSE