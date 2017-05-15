App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hathway Bhawani's board meeting on May 23, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017

Hathway Bhawani's board meeting on May 23, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to consider and approve inter–alia the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05,2016Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.