Sep 06, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hasti Finance: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of Hasti Finance Limited to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2017. The said Notice is also displayed on the Website of the Company.
Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same.
Source : BSE
