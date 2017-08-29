Hasti Finance's board meeting on September 4, 2017

Dear Sir,We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is being scheduled on Monday, 4th September, 2017 to consider and take on record the following transaction.1. To fix date, time and venue for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.2. To consider and approve the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.3. To consider and approve the period for closure of Register of Members and share transfer books for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting.Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE