you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Capfin's board meeting on May 26, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Haryana Capfin's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in pursuance to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would be closed from 18th May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017.Source : BSE

