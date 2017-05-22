App
May 22, 2017 11:14 AM IST

Harsh Polymers' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on, Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 513, Golden Triangle, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-380014 at 11:00 A.M. to consider Audited Financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Harsh Polymers' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1)(a) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on, Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 513, Golden Triangle, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-380014 at 11:00 A.M. to consider Audited Financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Also please take a note that in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 01st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).

