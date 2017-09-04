Harmony Capital's AGM on September 30, 2017

The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of HARMONY CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED will be held on Saturday the 30th day of September 2017 at 11.00 A. M. at the Registered office, Office No. 8A, 8th Floor, Astral Centre, 470/B, N. M. Joshi Marg, Chinchpokli- West, Mumbai - 400 011, Maharashtra to transact the business as detailed in the NoticeSource : BSE