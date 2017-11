Harita Seating Systems declares interim dividend

Harita Seating Systems Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 08, 2017, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (20%) on 77,69,040 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 1.55 Cr.The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after November 21, 2017.Source : BSE