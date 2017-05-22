Haria Apparels' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at its Registered Office at Mumbai to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/Twelve months ended March, 31st 2017. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & to Proviso 29 (2) of the Listing Regulation.Source : BSE