Hari Govind International's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Notice of Board meeting to be held on 11th December, 2017

Hari Govind is in the Miscellaneous sector.

The company management includes Amaridevi Maniyar - Chairman & Director, Jugal kishore Maniyar - Whole Time Director, Ashok Sarada - Non Executive Director, Sunita Maniyar - Non Executive Director, Mukesh Bhanushali - Independent Director, Mallinath Madineni - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531971.

Its Registered office is at 374, Katha Bazar, Ground Floor,,Masjid Bunder (West), Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.

Their Registrars are Hari Govind International Ltd.Source : BSE