App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hari Govind International's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Notice of Board meeting to be held on 11th December, 2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Notice of Board meeting to be held on 11th December, 2017

Hari Govind is in the Miscellaneous sector.

The company management includes Amaridevi Maniyar - Chairman & Director, Jugal kishore Maniyar - Whole Time Director, Ashok Sarada - Non Executive Director, Sunita Maniyar - Non Executive Director, Mukesh Bhanushali - Independent Director, Mallinath Madineni - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531971.

Its Registered office is at 374, Katha Bazar, Ground Floor,,Masjid Bunder (West), Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.

Their Registrars are Hari Govind International Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.