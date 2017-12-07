App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haldyn Glass - Outcome of board meeting

We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
To
The Secretary,
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir,

Company Scrip Code: 515147
Ref: Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and Limited Review Report thereon
Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held today.

We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 3.15 pm

We request you to take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,
For HALDYN GLASS LIMITED




A.A.LAMBAY
COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: as above






Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.