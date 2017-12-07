Haldyn Glass - Outcome of board meeting

We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
To
The Secretary,
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Dear Sir,
Company Scrip Code: 515147
Ref: Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and Limited Review Report thereon
Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held today.
We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 3.15 pm
We request you to take the above on record.
Yours faithfully,
For HALDYN GLASS LIMITED
A.A.LAMBAY
COMPANY SECRETARY
Encl: as above
Source : BSE
