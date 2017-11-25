Haldyn Glass' board meeting on December 07, 2017

Ref: Sub: Notice of Board MeetingWe refer to our letter dated October 30, 2017 stating therein that in pursuance to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, the un- audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 will be prepared and submitted on or before December 14, 2017.Further, this is to advise you, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017 at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September, 2017 and to transact other related business.We enclose herewith 3 copies of the Notice of the Board Meeting which was released for publication in the news papers.Kindly take this on your record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE