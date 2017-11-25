Haldyn Glass' board meeting on December 07, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board meeting of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 07, 2017 at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September, 2017.
Ref: Sub: Notice of Board Meeting
We refer to our letter dated October 30, 2017 stating therein that in pursuance to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, the un- audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 will be prepared and submitted on or before December 14, 2017.
Further, this is to advise you, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017 at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September, 2017 and to transact other related business.
We enclose herewith 3 copies of the Notice of the Board Meeting which was released for publication in the news papers.
Kindly take this on your record and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE
