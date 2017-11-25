App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haldyn Glass' board meeting on December 07, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board meeting of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 07, 2017 at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Ref: Sub: Notice of Board Meeting

We refer to our letter dated October 30, 2017 stating therein that in pursuance to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, the un- audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 will be prepared and submitted on or before December 14, 2017.


Further, this is to advise you, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017 at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September, 2017 and to transact other related business.


We enclose herewith 3 copies of the Notice of the Board Meeting which was released for publication in the news papers.


Kindly take this on your record and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.