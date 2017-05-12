May 12, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Haldyn Glass to consider dividend
Haldyn Glass Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any.
