May 24, 2017 11:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Haldyn Glass board recommends dividend
Haldyn Glass Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.55 per Equity Share of Re. 1 each (55%) for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE