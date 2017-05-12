App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haldyn Glass' board meeting on May 24, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results(Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any.

Haldyn Glass Limited Notice Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results(Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any. This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www. Haldynglass.com and on the website of the Stock Exchange, BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com For Haldyn Glass Limited A.A.Lambay Company Secretary Place: Mumbai Date: May 11, 2017Source : BSE

