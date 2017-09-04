App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haldyn Glass' AGM on Wednesday 27, 2017

We enclose herewith three copies of the Notice of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 27 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Village Gavasad, Taluka Padra, District Vadodara – 391 430, for the year ended March 31, 2017.

RECOMMENDATION OF DIVIDEND

Pursuant to the Clause 42 of LODR, we wish to inform you that as intimated to you earlier on May 24, 2017, that, the Directors recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.55 per Equity Share of Re.1 each (55%) for the year ended March 31, 2017 (in the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2017 )

The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 21, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).

The notice of the Annual General Meeting together with the Annual Report is being sent to the members of the Company, and is also available on the website of the Company at www. haldynglass.com


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

