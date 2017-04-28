GV Films: Outcome of board meeting

Intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2017. To fill the vacancy of Independent Director and Woman Director, Board has appointed the following Two Directors as Additional Directors (Independent): 1. Mr Shanmuga Kumar Natarajan 2. Mrs V.Akilandeswari (Woman Director). Board also decided, subject to completion of the Audit, conduct the Annual General Meeting of the Company during mid June, 2017 and tentatively fixed the date of AGM as 14th June, 2017Source : BSE