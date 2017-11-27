Gulshan Chemfill's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to the regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the SEBI Circular no.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 with regard to revised formats for Financial Results and implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11th December, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record :-i) - the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017We further wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Shares of Genus Prime Infra Limited (Formerly Gulshan Chemfill Limited) by all the Directors/KMP/Designated persons of the Company as defined in the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company will remain closed for the period from December 4, 2017 to December 13, 2017 (both days inclusive), inter-alia for the purpose of taking on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017.This is for your kind information and records please.Source : BSE