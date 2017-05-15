Gulshan Chemfill's board meeting on May 26, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, with reference to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window, for dealing in shares of the Company by the Directors/KMP/designated persons of the Company as defined in the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company, will remain closed from 19th May, 2017 to 28th May, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your kind information and records please.Source : BSE