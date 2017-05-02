Gulf Oil Lubricants India's board meeting on May 14, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017, to consider and approve inter-alia, the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider if any, declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be closed for all Directors, Officers and Designated Employees as defined in the Code from 4.00 pm on May 02, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the fourth quarter financial results are made public on May 14, 2017. Thanking youSource : BSE