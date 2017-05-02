App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gulf Oil Lubricants India's board meeting on May 14, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider if any, declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India's board meeting on May 14, 2017
In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017, to consider and approve inter-alia, the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider if any, declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be closed for all Directors, Officers and Designated Employees as defined in the Code from 4.00 pm on May 02, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the fourth quarter financial results are made public on May 14, 2017. Thanking youSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.