HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujchem Distillers India: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 had considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2017.

The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 are attached herewith.
Source : BSE
