Gujarat Themis Biosyn's board meeting on December 12, 2017

As per the captioned subject, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.Further, the Trading Window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all Directors/Officer/Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on Friday, 1st December, 2017 till the closure of trading hours on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).This is for your information and record.Source : BSE