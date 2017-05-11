May 11, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Pipavav recommends final dividend
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.80 per share on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to approval by the Members in the Company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 10, 2017.
