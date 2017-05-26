May 25, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Natural's board recommends dividend
Gujarat Natural Resources has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has considered and transacted the business and recommended a dividend of Rs.0.10 i.e. 1% per Equity share on fully paid up equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- each.
