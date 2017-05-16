May 16, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Natural Resources' board meeting on May 25, 2017
Notice of Board Meeting to be held on May 25, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any.
Notice of Board Meeting to be held on May 25, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any.Source : BSE