Sep 01, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Metal's AGM on September 25, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the members of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Limited will be held on Monday, 25th September' 2017.

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the members of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Limited will be held on Monday, 25th September' 2017 at 2:30 P.M. at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata-700017.Complete notice of the AGM along with annexure (Attendance Slip and Proxy Form) is annexed herewith. Remote e-Voting of the same will be started w.e.f. 22nd September'2017 (9:00 A.M) and ended on 24th September'2017 (5:00 P.M.) and the record date for holding of the shares is 18th September' 2017.
Further, the company has decided to close its Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company from 19th September'2017 to 25th September'2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.
Source : BSE

