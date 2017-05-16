App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Gas to consider dividend

Gujarat Gas has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and also to consider the recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17.

Gujarat Gas to consider dividend
Gujarat Gas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and also to consider the recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17.

In terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders ("the Code”), the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been closed from May 15, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid audited Financial Results and recommendation of dividend by the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

