May 24, 2017 11:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Gas board recommends dividend
Gujarat Gas has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended dividend of Rs. 3/- each per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders for the financial year 2016-17.
Gujarat Gas Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 3/- each per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE