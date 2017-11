Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 20, 2017.

Gujarat Bitumen is in the Infrastructure - General sector.

The company management includes Mayank Agarwal - Managing Director, Parimal S Patwa - Independent Director, Naresh D Chiplunkar - Independent Director, Dhiral Ravinderbhai Dave - Independent Director, Anjali A Mehra - Independent Director, Dhiral Dave - Additional Director. Source : BSE