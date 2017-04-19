App
Apr 18, 2017 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Bitumen board meeting on April 26, 2017

To consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Gujarat Bitumen board meeting on April 26, 2017
1.To consider and approve Sub-division / stock split of existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to 1 (one) equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up. 2.To consider and approve division in authorized share capital of the Company. 3.To consider and approve notice of EGM and Book Closure Date 4.To consider and approve change of Registered office of the Company 5.To consider and approve change in name of the Company 6.To consider and approve appointment and resignation Director 7.To consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 8.Any other matter with the permission of the chairSource : BSE

