Gujarat Alkalies to consider December quarter numbers on February 06, 2018

Board Meeting for Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2017.Board Meeting for Standalone Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results :In compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday, the 6th February, 2018 for considering Standalone Un-audited (Provisional) Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE