you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guj Toolroom: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 20th April, 2017.

Guj Toolroom: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 20th April, 2017. The following matters were decided by the Board:- 1.Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Kumar Arora as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.Source : BSE

