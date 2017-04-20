Apr 20, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Guj Toolroom: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 20th April, 2017. The following matters were decided by the Board:- 1.Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Kumar Arora as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.Source : BSE