Aug 24, 2017 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Guj Toolroom's AGM held on September 16, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
NOTICE is hereby given that the 33rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Members of GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED will be held on Saturday, 16th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 402, Sheel Complex, Nr. Mithakhali Under Bridge, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380 009.Source : BSE