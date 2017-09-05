App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 05, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guj Themis 36th AGM held on September 27, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company.

Guj Themis 36th AGM held on September 27, 2017
The Notice for convening the Thirty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 69/C GIDC Industrial Estate, Vapi, Dist. Valsad, Gujarat-396195, to transact the Ordinary and Special business set out in the Notice dated 8th August, 2017, is attached.

As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is providing to its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the Notice.

The instructions for casting vote by e-voting facility are mentioned in the said Notice.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

