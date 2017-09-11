Sep 11, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Guj Terce Labs: Outcome of board meeting
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today i.e. on September 11, 2017 inter alia consider the resignation of Mr. Sureshbhai Prajapati from the position of Non-Executive Director with effect from August 23, 2017 due to death.
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today i.e. on September 11, 2017 inter alia consider the resignation of Mr. Sureshbhai Prajapati from the position of Non-Executive Director with effect from August 23, 2017 due to death.Source : BSE