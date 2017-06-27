App
Jun 27, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Terce Laboratories appoints Viplav Suryakantbhai Khamar as independent director

We wish to inform to you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held today, inter alia appointed Shri Viplav Suryakantbhai Khamar as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 27, 2017 subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM.

Dear Sir, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we wish to inform to you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held today, inter alia appointed Shri Viplav Suryakantbhai Khamar (DIN: 07859737) as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 27, 2017 subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM.

The Board also approved the change in designation of Mr. Gordhan Gandabhai Patel (DIN: 00709521) from Independent Director to Non-Executive Director w.e.f. June 27, 2017.Source : BSE

