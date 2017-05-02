Gujarat State Petronet's board meeting on May 25, 2017

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider the Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016 - 17. Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed from 15th May, 2017 to 27th May, 2017, i.e. 10 days prior to the day on which the price sensitive information is published and 2 days after the price sensitive information is published in terms of the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insider of the Company.Source : BSE