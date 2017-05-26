May 25, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Guj State Petro's board recommends dividend
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per Share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. @ 15%) for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE