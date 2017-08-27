Guj Petrosynth's AGM on September 22, 2017

This is to inform that the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Friday, the 22nd September, 2017, at 3.00 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 24, II main, Doddanekkundi Industrial Area, Bangalore 560048, to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening the said AGM.Cut-off date for dispatch of the Notice of the Annual general Meeting is taken to be 28th August, 2017.The Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remained closed from Thursday, 14th September, 2017 to Friday, 22nd September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.The voting period commences on Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 at (9.00 a.m.) and ends on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 at (5.00 p.m.) The shareholders holding shares of the company either in physical form or dematerialized form, as on cut-off date i.e. Friday, September 15th, 2017 may cast their vote electronically.Source : BSE