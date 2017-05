Guj Mineral: Outcome of board meeting

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN ITS 293RD MEETING HELD ON 09/05/2017 HAS APPROVED THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER / YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017. FURTHER THE BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED THE AUDITE DANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT (STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017. ATTACHED HEREWITH FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS:- 1.AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2017 2.INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORTS ON AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 3.CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO REG. 33(2) OF SEBI (LODR) 4.CEO/CFO COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE PURSUANT TO REG. 17(8) OF SEBI (LODR) 5.DECLARATION ON UNMODIFIED OPINION PURSUANT TO REG. 33/50 OF SEBI (LODR) WE WOULD LIKE TO INFORM THE BOARD HAS DECLARED DIVIDEND OF RS. 3/- PER EQUITY SHARE OF RS. 2/- EACH FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2017Source : BSE