Gujarat Inject's board meeting on May 17, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the Administrative office of the Company situated at SB-06, Paradise Complex, Opp. M.S. University, Sayajiganj, Vadodara – 390 005 to consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. In this connection, as per the Company's' Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the specified Persons from Saturday 13th May, 2017 to Thursday 18th May, 2017 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.