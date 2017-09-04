Guj Inject Kera: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on 4th September, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M., and the Board of Directors has;1. Approved the draft of Directors' Report for the Financial Year 2016-17;2. Decided to hold the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Bldg No. XVII/1103 at Sarayu Arcade Satrapadi, Kanjikode, Palakkad – 678621 at 4:00 P.M.;3. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Further Directors have decided to call board meeting on 14th September, 2017 for adoption of financial Results due to applicability of IND-AS and further discussion on the same.Source : BSE