Guj Inject Kera's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Bldg No. XVII/1103 at Sarayu Arcade Satrapadi, Kanjikode, Palakkad - 678621 to consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE