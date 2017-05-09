May 09, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Industries Power's board meeting postponed
With reference to our earlier intimation dated 24/04/2017, it is hereby intimated that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 12th May, 2017 has been postponed. The new day and date will be intimated in due course of time.Source : BSE