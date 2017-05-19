May 19, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Industries Power Company recommends dividend
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 2.70 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for Financial year ended on March 31, 2017.
